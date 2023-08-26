JEECUP 2023 Round 2 Counselling Seat Allotment Results To Be Out Tomorrow

The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will close the UP Polytechnic 2023 choice filling facility for round 2 today. Candidates who have registered for JEECUP 2023 counselling can view the seat allotment results as of August 27 on the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Candidates who have already registered for the JEECUP 2023 counselling will be able to change their float choice today, according to the schedule.

Candidates will be allowed to exercise their freeze or float decision from August 28 to 30, once the UP Polytechnic Counselling Round 2 results for 2023 are announced. During this time, the document verification for the JEECUP counselling in 2023 will also take place.

JEECUP 2023 Counselling Round 2 Results: Steps To Check

The procedures for checking the seat allotment status and downloading the JEECUP counselling seat allotment results for 2023 are outlined below.

Step 1- Visit the official JEECUP 2023 website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2- Click ‘Round 2 Seat Allotment Result of JEECUP Counselling 2023’ and enter your application number, password, and security pin.

Step 3- The status of UP Polytechnic round 2 seat allotment will be displayed.

Step 4- Download the JEECUP 2023 result and save it for future use.

Document verification and the balance fee payment period at the district help centres will continue from August 28 to August 30. At the same time, the choice filing for round 3 will also take place. The third round of seat allocations will be announced on August 31. Next, from September 1 to September 3, the candidates will have a chance to accept the seat and pay the seat acceptance fee.

Document verification and the balance fee payment period at the district help centres for Round 3 will also be open during this time. Classes for the next academic year begin on September 5.

Meanwhile, the application session for JEECUP 2023 polytechnic began on March 6 and ended on June 20. From June 21 through June 27, the application correction window was open. The test application process for new applicants restarted for two days on July 13.

Every year, JEECUP administers the UPJEE for admission to state-level government and private polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh. Those who pass UPJEE 2023 must engage in online counselling to select colleges and seats. The Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) was established in 1986–87 to administer admission tests at the state level to all polytechnic institutes in the state.