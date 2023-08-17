JEECUP 2023: UPJEE Polytechnic Result Declared at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the UPJEE 2023 results on its official website — jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates who took the exam can check their results now by entering their roll number, password, and the security pin.

JEECUP conducts the UPJEE every year for admissions to state-level government and private polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Those who pass the UPJEE 2023 will have to next participate in the online counselling process and choose colleges and seats. Following this, the authorities will release a merit list. Students will have to freeze or float their choice of stream or college by paying the seat acceptance fee.

JEECUP UPJEE Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1- Go to the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2 - Go to the result link on the homepage

Step 3 - On the webpage, log in using the required credentials

Step 4- Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5 - Download and save for future use

Candidates are urged to carefully review all information on their result. This includes their name, parents’ names, addresses, phone numbers, and the papers they choose. Candidates must get in touch with JEECUP in case of any discrepancies.

Candidates were allowed to raise objections to the answer until August 11 by paying Rs 100 per question. Based on the objections raised in the answer key, the authorities have released the results. The Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic exam for 2023 was held from August 2 to 7. The exam was held in three sessions, from 8 AM to 10:30 AM, 12 PM to 2:30 PM, and 4 PM to 6:30 PM.

The exam was held online in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format for 150 minutes. The question paper comprised both English and Hindi languages. While four marks are given for every right answer, one mark is deducted for each incorrect answer. The exam’s application registration began on March 6 and concluded on June 20. The application correction window was available from June 21 to 27.