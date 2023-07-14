JEECUP 2023: UPJEE Registration for New Candidates Ends Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), is set to close the registration window for the Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2023 today, June 14. Applicants who are willing to enroll themselves for the entrance examination can fill out the application form by visiting the official UPJEE website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The application process for UPJEE 2023 commenced on July 13. The registration window has been reopened for a period of two days.

“The registration is open for new candidates who may apply for seeking admission in diploma in various engineering and pharmacy courses for two days i.e. from 13/07/23 to 14/07/23 for the session 2023-24," reads the official website. Previously, the deadline for application submission was June 15, 2023, but it was extended multiple times. The registration process began in February 2023.

UPJEE 2023: How to Apply

Those who wish to apply for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination can adhere to the following steps mentioned below:

STEP 1: Visit the official website of JEECUP at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

STEP 2: Locate and click on the JEECUP 2023 link found on the home page.

STEP 3: Enter your login details and click on the submit button.

STEP 4: Complete the application form and proceed to make the payment of the application fees.

STEP 5: Once finished, click on the submit button to submit your application.

STEP 6: Download the page and print a hard copy for future reference.

UPJEE 2023: Application fees

Participants who are interested in applying for the examination need to pay an application fee of Rs 200 if they belong to the SC, ST category, while those in the general category or OBC are required to pay Rs 300.

JEECUP serves as a state-level examination for individuals seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh The UPJEE 2023 is scheduled to take place on July 26, 27, 28, 30, 31, and August 1, 2023. Admit cards will be accessible to candidates via the official website starting from July 16.