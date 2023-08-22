JEECUP 2023: UPJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Results Today at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the UPJEE 2023 round 1 seat allotment results today, August 22. It will be announced on the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates will have the option to freeze or float their seats, pay admission fees and verify their documents from August 23 to 26.

The Uttar Pradesh Polytechnic exam or Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination 2023 was held from August 2 to 7. The exam was held in three sessions, from 8 AM to 10:30 AM, 12 PM to 2:30 PM, and 4 PM to 6:30 PM. The JEECUP was held online in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format for 150 minutes. The question paper comprised both English and Hindi languages. The results of the polytechnic exam were announced on August 17.

JEECUP UPJEE seat allotment result 2023: How to Check

Step 1- Go to the official website of JEECUP, jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Step 2 – Go to the UPJEE seat allotment result link on the homepage

Step 3 – On the webpage, log in using the required credentials

Step 4- The list will appear on the screen

Step 5 – Download and save for future use

JEECUP UPJEE seat allotment schedule 2023

The second round of choice filling will also be held from August 26 to 28. The second round of the seat allotment list will be released on August 27. The third round of choice filling will be done between August 28 to 30. The third seat allotment result will be released on August 31. Classes for the new academic session will commence on September 5.

The JEECUP 2023 polytechnic application period began on March 6 and ended on June 20. The application correction window was open from June 21 through June 27, in that order. On July 13, the test application process for new applicants resumed for two days. JEECUP conducts the UPJEE every year for admissions to state-level government and private polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh. Those who pass UPJEE 2023 have to participate in the online counselling process and choose colleges and seats.