JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result to be Declared Today

The UP Polytechnic 2023 Round 2 seat allotment result will be released today, August 27 by the Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh, JEECUP. The choice-filling for the counselling procedure was completed on August 26 on the official website, jeecup.admissons.nic.in, in accordance with the timetable for Round 2. The precise time for the release of the JEECUP seat allotment results has not yet been confirmed, however, it is anticipated to be released at 11 AM.

Candidates will be allowed to freeze or float their preferences from August 28 to 30, once the JEECUP 2023 seat allotment results are published. During the same window of August 28 to August 30, the Round 2 document verification will take place and candidates will be allowed to pay their remaining fees at the district help centres.

JEECUP Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the JEECUP official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says ‘JEECUP Round 2 seat allotment result’ on the website.

Step 3: Candidates will be sent to a different page.

Step 4: They must fill out the necessary information and click the “Submit" button.

Step 5: The JEECUP 2023 seat allocation results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Go through the seat allotment result and download it.

Step 7: Print a copy of the JEECUP 2023 seat allocation results for future records.

JEECUP Round 3 seat allocation

The third round of the allocation of seats will be released on August 31. The applicants will then have the opportunity to accept the seat and pay the seat acceptance fee between September 1 and September 3.

The district support centres for Round 3 will also be open for document verification and the timeframe for paying the remaining fees at this time. The new academic year starts on September 5.

The JEECUP 2023 Polytechnic application period started on March 6 and ended on June 20. The application correction window was available from June 21 to June 27. On July 13, the test application procedure for fresh applicants reopened for two days.

The UPJEE is administered annually by JEECUP to determine admission to state-level public and private polytechnic institutions in Uttar Pradesh. After passing the UPJEE 2023, candidates must participate in online counselling to choose their institutions and seats.