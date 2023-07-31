JEECUP Releases UPJEE Polytechnic Mock Test At jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the mock test for UPJEE Polytechnic 2023. Applicants who will take the mock examination can visit jeecup.admissions.nic.in. UPJEE Admit cards and detailed schedule of the entrance examination are also available on the official portal. In accordance with the schedule, UPJEE 2023 will be conducted in five days with three time slots. These are:

1st slot- 8 AM to 10:30 AM

2nd slot- 12 Pm to 2:30 PM

3rd slot- 4 PM to 6:30 PM.

On August 2, 3 and 4, 2023 the assessment is scheduled for group A candidates. While on August 5, group 1 applicants will take the exam. Candidates applied under group E1 & E2 can write UPJEE 2023 in the first shift of August 6. The mock entrance examination for group K entrants are scheduled for the second shift of the same day and for groups B,C,D,E,G,H,I, the mock test will take place in the last shift.

JEECUP UPJEE 2023: HOW TO TAKE MOCK TEST

Step 1- Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2- Under latest announcement section, check the UPJEE Mock test 2023 link.

Step 3- Select the link that will direct you to an external website.

Step 4- Start the mock test by selecting the start option.

Step 5- Remember to enter your password mentioned on the admit card and proceed to take mock test.

JEECUP UPJEE 2023: EXAM PATTERN

The examination will be conducted online in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format for 150 minutes. The question paper will be in both English and Hindi languages. While four marks will be given for every right answer, one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

The exam’s application registration began on March 6 and concluded on June 20. From June 21 through June 27, the application correction window was available. The application process for the exam for new candidates reopened on July 13 for a period of two days. Candidates who clear the exam will get admission in all the state-based aided and private polytechnic institutions, affiliated with Technical Education Council, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.