Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th Results 2023 Likely by May-end, How to Check via SMS

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has concluded the board examination for classes 10 and 12. Jharkhand board students can expect their results at the end week of May. However, there is no official confirmation from the academic council. Once out, the students can access the result from the official website of jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Students have to use their roll number and date of birth mentioned on their admit card to access their scorecards.

The evaluation of the copies has begun at the regional centres demarcated by the Jharkhand Academic Council. For reviewing the copies, 66 centers have been set up in 19 districts of Jharkhand. From the total, 35 centers have been set up for checking matriculation copies and 31 centers for checking intermediate copies. An examiner is tasked to check 70 copies in a day and necessary guidelines are given to the invigilator.

Each centre has a superintendent who is assigned to check that the rules and regulations formed by the JAC are implemented. Teachers who are blacklisted or retired are not asked to participate in the evaluation of the copies. It is mandatory for the teachers to check the copies of the subject code given to them by the Jharkhand Academic Council. This will be ensured by the superintendent of all the test centres.

JHARKHAND 10th, `12th BOARD 2023 RESULTS: HOW TO CHECK VIA SMS

For Class 10 results: Type ‘JHA10’ (space) mention the roll number and send it to 5676750. A candidate can follow this format to access the result — RESULT (space) JAC10 space RollCode + Roll Number (space) REGISTRATION NUMBER - Send it to 56263. JAC class 10 result 2023 will be sent through an SMS on the same number.

While for Class 12 results, type an SMS in this format – RESULT (space) JAC12 (space) Roll Code (space) Roll no. Send the message to 56263. The JAC Board 12th result 2023 will be sent to the respective student in the form of a text message on the same number.

Students may request the AC to re-evaluate and carefully review the scorecard after the final result has been determined. Soon after the results are out, a link will be available on the official website for re-evaluation. Hemant Soren, the chief minister of Jharkhand, announced that the state would award the toppers of JAC 2023 with laptops, cell phones, and a cash prize of Rs 3 lakhs.

