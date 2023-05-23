JAC 10th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Jharkhand Board Matric Result at jacresults.com, When and Where to Check

Live now
Curated By: Suramya Sunilraj
Last Updated: May 23, 2023, 09:37 IST
Jharkhand, India
JAC 10th Results 2023 Live: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the Jharkhand board class 10 results 2023 today, May 23. It will likely be announced around 3 pm to 5 pm. Students will be able to access and download their results from various official websites including jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, and jharresults.nic.in. The declaration of the class 10 results will be made through a press conference, following which the result portal will be activated. The Class 10 board examinations were held from March 14 to April . Read More
Step 1: Visit the Digilocker website- digilocker.gov.in. You can also download the Digilocker app on your smartphone.
Step 2: Then, in the upper left corner of the webpage, click on sign up.
Step 3: Enter your Aadhaar card name, date of birth, category, valid mobile phone number, email address, Aadhar number, and a six-digit security PIN.
Step 4: Login using your credentials.
Step 5: Now, under the ‘education’ category, choose JAC
Step 6: Choose the JAC 10th exam result 2023 category.
Step 7: Enter your Aadhaar card number, and the result will be shown on your screen
Students should note that they will get the provisional mark sheet online on the website of the board. But they will have to collect the hard copy of the original marksheet from their school.
If the Jharkhand board official website is not working, students can refer to alternative websites such as —
— results.gov.in,
— indiaresult.com,
— examresults.net
The evaluation of the answer scripts for the board exams commenced at designated regional centres established by the Jharkhand Academic Council. A total of 66 centres were set up across 19 districts of Jharkhand for the purpose of reviewing the answer scripts, with 35 centres specifically assigned for assessing the class 10 papers.
The Jharkhand government has instructed the districts that meritorious students should be honored at the district level after the Jharkhand Board 10th, 12th results are released. Instructions have been given to honor the toppers of the school at the school level.
Rank 1: Manish Kumar Katiyar had topped the exam by scoring 490 marks
Rank 2: Kundan Kumar stood second having secured 488 marks
Rank 3: Ayush Kumar Hind came third with 488 marks
Step 1: Go to any Jharkhand Board websites, jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com
Step 2: On the home page, click on the JAC class 10th result link
Step 3: Key in your credentials and login
Step 4: Click on the submit button, and a new page will open
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 7: Check and keep the result, save it and get a printout for future use.
Apart from the official websites, the Jharkhand Board 10th matriculation results can also be checked via SMS. To do so, type JHA10roll number and send it to 5676750. Students will receive their result as a message.
Jharkhand Board Result will be able to check on these websites:
— jac.jharkhand.gov.in
— jac.nic.in
— jacresults.com and
— jharresults.nic.in
Only those who secure a minimum of 33% marks in the Jharkhand Board matriculation examination will be considered to pass.
The Jharkhand board or JAC 10th matriculation results will be released today, May 23, likely by noon. The results will be announced through a press conference by the education secretary and the board president.
To pass the Jharkhand board exam and advance to class 11, students in class 10 must score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and overall. Once the Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2023 is officially declared, candidates dissatisfied with their marks in any subject will have the option to apply for re-checking, also known as scrutiny. The scrutiny or re-evaluation process for the Jharkhand Class 10 Result 2023 is expected to be announced around July 2023. Students who fail to clear one or two subjects in the JAC Matric (class 10) supplementary exams can apply for the JAC Matric supplementary exam through their respective schools.
In the last year’s Jharkhand board examination, a total of 3,99,010 students appeared, out of which 3,73,893 students successfully passed the exam. The overall pass percentage for 2022 was recorded at 95.60 per cent. When comparing the pass percentages, it was observed that girls achieved a pass percentage of 95.50 per cent, while boys achieved a slightly higher pass percentage of 95.70 per cent.