JAC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result Today; Check At jacresults.com

Read more

The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the Class 12 board exams from March 14 to April 5. This year, approximately 8 lakh candidates registered for the board examinations. In order to pass the JAC Board Class 12 exam 2023, students must obtain the minimum passing marks set by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The passing criteria state that students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall. Only those who meet these requirements will be considered successful and can proceed with their higher education plans based on their JAC Board Class 12 Result 2023.

Students who are dissatisfied with their JAC Class 12 Board result will have the option to apply for the revaluation process in the Jharkhand intermediate result 2023. To initiate the re-evaluation process, students must approach their respective school authorities. Applications for re-evaluation will be accepted through schools, and the school authorities will provide the necessary guidance and assistance for the application process. Students who did not pass the JAC Class 12 result 2023 will have an opportunity to improve their scores through the compartment exam.

In 2022, the overall pass percentage across all streams for Class 12 was recorded at 97.42 per cent. For the science stream, the overall pass percentage last year was 91.43 per cent, while the commerce stream had a passing rate of 92.74 per cent, and the arts stream achieved a pass percentage of 97.42 per cent.