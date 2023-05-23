JAC 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result Today; Check At jacresults.com

Live now
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is all set to release the Jharkhand Board Class 12 results 2023 today, May 23. Once the results are declared, students will be able to obtain and download their Jharkhand Class 12 board Results 2023 from various official websites, such as jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jharresults.nic.in. To access their results, students will need to use their roll number and date of birth as mentioned on their admit card on the results portals.
Last year, boys scored better than girls. Usually, in the Jharkhand Board, girls score better than boys as had been happening not only in JAC previous year results but also in other boards. In 2022, 95.71% of boys cleared exams while among girls, the pass percentage is 95.50%.
Districts of Jharkhand have also been instructed by the state government to honor meritorious students. On the other hand, the toppers from the school will be honored by the respective principals.
The Jharkhand class 12th board exam begun on March 14th 2023 and concluded on April 5th 2023. The exam was held in two sessions; the morning session started at 9.45 am and ended at 1.00 pm, while the afternoon session begun at 2.00 pm and ended at 5.15 pm
2022 – 97.42% 2021 – 86.89% 2020 – 77.37% 2019 – 79.97% 2018 – 67.49% 2017 – 52.36% 2016 – 58.36% 2015 – 71.36% 2014 – 73.95% 2013 – 81.36% 2012- 78.36%
The Jharkhand Matriculation and Inter results will be released at 3pm today. The JAC results will be announced through a press conference on behalf of the Education Secretary and the Board President.
Jharkhand Board Class 12th result can also be accessed through SMS. For this, 12th class students should type JHA12spaceroll number in their message box and send a message to 5676750.
Step 1- Visit the official website of Jharkhand Board, jacresults.com.
Step 2- On the homepage, navigate the link to ‘ JAC 12th Board result 2023’. Select the link.
Step 3- Now enter your roll number mentioned on the hall ticket issued by Jharkhand Education Board and select the submit button.
Step 4- The Jharkhand result for class 12th will appear on your screen.
Jharkhand Board students should note that they will get the provisional mark sheet from the official website of the board. But they will have to collect the hard copy of the original marksheet from their school. The marksheet collected from the school will be valid and original. Students must use those marksheet in admission process for colleges.
It is tentatively anticipated that the JAC will release the results for classes 10 and 12 on May 23, although the board has not yet provided an official confirmation regarding the exact date and time of the results announcement.
These are the following official websites where Jharkhand Board students can check their results.
-jac.jharkhand.gov.in
-jac.nic.in, jacresults.com
-jharresults.nic.in.
To initiate the re-evaluation process, students must approach their respective school authorities. Applications for re-evaluation will be accepted through schools, and the school authorities will provide the necessary guidance and assistance for the application process.
Students who are dissatisfied with their JAC Class 12 Board result will have the option to apply for the revaluation process in the Jharkhand intermediate result 2023.
Where to check Jharkhand Board results?
When were Jharkhand Board class 12th examination conducted?
What is the pass criteria of the Jharkhand Board?
The Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the Class 12 board exams from March 14 to April 5. This year, approximately 8 lakh candidates registered for the board examinations. In order to pass the JAC Board Class 12 exam 2023, students must obtain the minimum passing marks set by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The passing criteria state that students must achieve a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall. Only those who meet these requirements will be considered successful and can proceed with their higher education plans based on their JAC Board Class 12 Result 2023.
Students who are dissatisfied with their JAC Class 12 Board result will have the option to apply for the revaluation process in the Jharkhand intermediate result 2023. To initiate the re-evaluation process, students must approach their respective school authorities. Applications for re-evaluation will be accepted through schools, and the school authorities will provide the necessary guidance and assistance for the application process. Students who did not pass the JAC Class 12 result 2023 will have an opportunity to improve their scores through the compartment exam.
In 2022, the overall pass percentage across all streams for Class 12 was recorded at 97.42 per cent. For the science stream, the overall pass percentage last year was 91.43 per cent, while the commerce stream had a passing rate of 92.74 per cent, and the arts stream achieved a pass percentage of 97.42 per cent.