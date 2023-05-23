Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2023: How to Check JAC Matric Marks Online, Via SMS, DigiLocker

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is expected to announce the Jharkhand Board Class 10 Result 2023 today. The results will be made available to the students online at – www.jac.jharkhand.gov.in and www.jacresults.com soon after a press conference is conducted announcing the results. The Jharkhand Board Class 10 board exams were held from March 14 to April 3, with over 3 lakh students appearing at various exam centres across the state.

Once the results are declared, there are three options that students can opt for to check their results. These are - to check on official websites, via SMS, and DigiLocker app.

JAC 10th Result 2023: How to Check Online

Step 1: Visit the official website jacresults.com.

Step 2: On the website’s home page; click on the link that reads “Result of Annual Secondary Examination 2023."

Step 3: A login screen will be presented to you.

Step 4: Fill in the required fields with your credentials such as roll number and click on the submit option

Step 5: A screen with your JAC 10th Result 2023 will appear.

Step 6: If needed, download the result and take a print out of the same for future records

JAC 10th Result 2023: How to check via SMS

Step 1: Open your messaging application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Create a new message and type JHA10Roll Number

Step 3: Text the message to 5676750.

Step 4: Wait for a response from the JAC.

Step 5: The JAC Class 10 Result 2023 will be delivered to the same phone number.

JAC 10th Result 2023: How to check via DigiLocker app

Step 1: Go to the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that allows you to register for DigiLocker.

Step 3: Click on the registration link to proceed.

Step 4: Enter your mobile number in the provided field and click the next button.

Step 5: To the registered mobile number will be issued an OTP (One-Time Password). Verify your identity by using this OTP.

Step 6: Set your login information, including a username and password, to complete the registration process.

Step 7: Next, enter your 12-digit Aadhar number.

Step 8: To save your documents, log in to DigiLocker using your registered username and password.

Step 9: Visit the Jharkhand Board results page within DigiLocker.

Step 10: Enter the necessary information, such as your class 10 roll number or other required details.

Step 11: The screen will show your 2023 Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result.

A total of 3,99,010 students registered for the Jharkhand board exams in 2022, and 3,73,893 of those students passed it. The overall 2022 pass rate was recorded as 95.60 per cent. Girls passed with a pass percentage of 95.50 per cent, while boys passed with a marginally higher pass percentage of 95.70 per cent.