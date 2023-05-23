Jharkhand Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 Today, List of Websites to Check Scores

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the Jharkhand board class 10th and 12th board results for the year 2023 today, May 23. Students will soon be able to check and download their scores from the official website, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in, once the results are declared. Apart from the official website, the Jharkhand Board will release the 10th and 12th results on jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, and jharresults.nic.in.

More than 4,33,000 students appeared in the matriculation or class 10th examination and 3,50,000 students appeared in the intermediate or 12th class examination. The Jharkhand Board will reportedly release the merit list along with the names of the toppers this year on the result declaration day. The JAC Class 10th exams were held from March 14 to April 3 this year, while the JAC Class 12th exams were conducted from March 14 to April 5. The exams were held at various centres across the state.

To pass the Jharkhand board exam, students must score a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and overall. Students are advised to check all the details mentioned on the Jharkhand 10th and 12th Board mark sheet 2023. The details include the name of the candidate, roll number, examination name, total subjects, marks secured in every subject, total marks secured by student, minimum marks required to pass, along with qualifying status and percentage acquired.

Last year, over 6.8 lakh students appeared for the exams. Of the total number of students, 3.99 lakh students had appeared for the JAC matric exam 2022 while the rest of the students about 2.81 lakh appeared for Jharkhand intermediate exam 2022. The Jharkhand Class 10 exams were conducted from 24 March to 20 April 2022 while the JAC Board Class 12 exams were conducted from 24 March to 25 April 2022. The Jharkhand Board has attained its highest-ever pass percentage of 95.93 per cent for class 10 last year and for class 12 in 2022. This was a huge jump when 75.01 per cent passed in 2020. For class 12 students as well, the pass percentage skyrocketed from 77.37 per cent in 2020 to 90.71 per cent in 2021.