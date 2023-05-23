Jharkhand Board Class 12 Results 2023: Supplementary Exams In July, Registration Details To Be Out Shortly

The Jharkhand Academic Council has released the results for class 12 students, indicating that 81.45 per cent of them have passed the Jharkhand Board class 12 Science stream exam in 2023. Among all the students, 90.60 per cent achieved a first division, 9.37 per cent secured a second division, and 0.2 per cent obtained a third division. The Jharkhand board class 12 exam results for the year 2023 can be checked at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, jac.nic.in, and jacresults.com. The Education Secretary K Ravi Kumar and Chairman Anil Kumar Mahto announced the results during a press conference held on Tuesday.

Students who did not clear one or two subjects in the JAC class 12 exams have the option to apply for the JAC supplementary exam through their respective schools. The supplementary exam for the year 2023 is scheduled to take place in July, and the registration details will be announced soon.

To receive the original mark sheet, Jharkhand Board students need to collect a hard copy from their school, which will be considered valid and authentic. These mark sheets should be used during the college admission process. Furthermore, the top-performing students from each school will be recognized and honoured by their respective principals.

In order to pass the JAC Board Class 12 exam 2023, students must score at least the minimum passing marks set by the Jharkhand Academic Council. The passing criteria require obtaining a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as an overall average. Apart from marks and grades, the provisional mark sheets will also indicate the division achieved by the students.

The evaluation of answer scripts for the 2023 board exams was carried out at designated regional centres established by the Jharkhand Academic Council. A total of 66 centres were set up across 19 districts in Jharkhand to facilitate this process, with 31 centres specifically assigned for assessing the class 12 papers.