JAC Class 12th Result 2023: Check Last Year's Jharkhand Board Inter Pass Percentage

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is preparing to announce the JAC Class 12 Result 2023. As per reports, the result could be announced between 3 pm to 5 pm. However, there is no official announcement regarding the time yet. Candidates who appeared for the Class 12 exams can check their results on the official websites of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com. To access their results, candidates will need to enter their roll code and roll number.

The overall pass percentage for the previous year, 2022, was an impressive 97.42 per cent. For the science stream, a total of 66,000 students appeared and the overall pass percentage stood at 91.43 per cent. For Commerce, the total number of students who appeared was 23,722 and the overall pass percentage was 92.74 per cent. Meanwhile, for arts a total of 184,425 students appeared and the overall pass percentage stood at 97.42 per cent. These statistics provide an overview of the pass percentages for each stream in the Class 12 exams.

The Class 12 exams were conducted from March 14 to April 5 at various centres across Jharkhand. It is estimated that approximately 8 lakh candidates have registered for the board examinations.

To pass the JAC Board Class 12 exam 2023, students must achieve the minimum passing marks set by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC). The passing marks criteria specify a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall. Only students who meet these requirements will be considered successful and can proceed with their higher education plans based on their JAC Board Class 12 Result 2023.

Students dissatisfied with their JAC Class 12 Board result can apply for the revaluation process in the Jharkhand intermediate result 2023. To apply for the re-evaluation process, students need to approach their respective school authorities. The applications for re-evaluation will be accepted through schools, and the school authorities will provide the necessary guidance and assistance for the application process.

top videos

Students who did not pass the JAC Class 12 result 2023 should not be disheartened as they will get an opportunity to improve their scores via the compartment exam. To prepare for the retest, it is recommended to practice with previous years’ JAC Class 12 question papers. Applications for compartment exams will be accepted by the Jharkhand Board through respective schools. Students must submit the necessary documents and fees to apply for the exams. Students can participate in the improvement exam to enhance their performance in one or more subjects in the annual exams. The compartment exam covers the theory portion only, while practical marks remains the same as before.