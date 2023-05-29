Jharkhand Board JAC 12th Arts, Commerce Result 2023 Tomorrow? Here's What We Know So Far

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) 12th Arts and Commerce result 2023 will be declared soon. As per reports, the results will likely be out by tomorrow (May 30) or May 31, however, an official confirmation is awaited regarding the same. The science stream result has already been released and the arts and commerce students are eagerly awaiting their scorecards.

The result will be announced on the official websites at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac.nic.in. Once the result is released, students will be able to check their exam results using their roll number and date of birth. Apart from the official websites, the results will also be available through SMS and DigiLocker as well as on News18.com.

The Jharkhand board conducted the Class 12 exams from March 14 to April 5. The exams were held from 2:00 PM to 5:20 PM. As many as 66 evaluation centres have been set up by the Jharkhand Academic Council in 19 districts of the state to evaluate the answer scripts of students for this year. Out of these 66 centres, 35 of them have been set up for checking matriculation or class 10 answer sheets and 31 centres for checking intermediate or class 12 copies.

In the event that a candidate cannot find his or her admit card, they should immediately get in touch with their respective school administrations. The school administration will provide the student with the school code, roll number, and any other information they would need to obtain their results.

Students need to receive 33 marks in every subject and overall to pass the examination. In addition to the marks, they will receive grades. This includes:

A+ grade – 80% and above

A grade – 60% to 80%

B grade – 45% to 60%

C grade – 33% to 45%

D grade – Below 33%

After downloading the mark sheets online, JAC 12th students need to ensure it is error-free. They must check the following details on their online report card and in case of discrepancies, report to the authorities immediately. This includes their name, school name, total of marks, grades, division, roll code, and number.