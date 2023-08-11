Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Honour Students Selected For Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will felicitate the students selected for Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship. Under the scheme, the students belonging to the Scheduled Tribes category will be provided tuition fees, and living, journey and other expenses. Reportedly, 25 eligible students will be going to UK and Ireland for studies. Notably, this is the first time that the scholarship is being provided to students from the SC, Minority, and OBC communities along with students belonging to Scheduled Tribes.

As per the reports, 5 students belonging to the scheduled caste, 7 from the backward class, and 3 students who hail from the minority class have been selected for the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Overseas Scholarship. Additionally, 10 Scheduled Tribe students have also been selected to avail the benefit of the scholarships.

The names of these students are Kamal Shashwat, Jyoti Vandana Lakra, Ayush Stephen Toppo, Shravan Kumar, Omprakash Kumar, Nidhi Badhwar, Kumar Pritam Puri and Mallika Mahato, and Hasan Ali Banna among few others.

The scheme was launched in 2021 by the Hemant Soren government to provide an opportunity for the students of Jharkhand to pursue postgraduate studies at leading universities in the United Kingdom and Ireland. At that time, the scholarship enabled only 10 pupils to study abroad. As a result, seven students from Scheduled Tribe (ST) communities were selected for pursuing higher studies under a state-funded scholarship. They are currently studying at Loughborough University, the University of Warwick, and the University of Sussex.

Overwhelmed by the success of the scheme in the first year of the launch itself, the state government stepped in with the decision to expand the provision of fully-funded scholarships. From 2022, up to 25 students every year were enabled to pursue a one-year Masters or two-year M Phil programme across 31 disciplines. The state government, last year, also increased the allocated budget for the scholarship to Rs 16 crore per year.