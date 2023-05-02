Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren To Inaugurate 80 CBSE-Affiliated English Medium Schools

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will inaugurate 80 CBSE-affiliated English medium schools. The state government in one of its election promises announced the target to build 80 district-level excellence schools, 325 block-level leader schools, and 4,091 gram panchayat-level model schools across the state. These schools are designed to provide excellent education opportunities to more than 15 lakh government school children.

The construction work for the schools was halted due to Covid-19 Pandemic. The work resumed as soon as the lockdown in the state was relaxed. These government schools are equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, a library, a science lab, a digital smart class, a strong infrastructure of information technology, sports training, and other facilities. Besides this, principals of these 80 schools were given training by the National Center for School Leadership in two phases.

The headmasters of the schools were also given a two-phase training by Azim Premji Foundation. Indian Institute of Management expert teachers also imparted certain important modules to the principals of these 80 government schools. Apart from education, these schools will also impart vocational courses for the students. Children will be given training in agriculture, IT, ITES, apparel, home furnishing, media and entertainment, automotive, tourism and hospitality, and other trades.

Further, arrangements will be made for industrial field visits with state-level establishments and institutions. These field visits will help students to understand the nitty-gritty of work. They can also seek future guidance and employment opportunities from industry experts. Meanwhile, Jharkhand has not released the date to declare the results of their class 10th and 12th.

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) concluded the board exams for classes 10 and 12 on April 3 and April 5, respectively. Results for students who took the Jharkhand Board exam can be available by the final week of May. However, the academic council hasn’t provided any official confirmation on the matter. The results for eligible students are available on the official website, jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

At the regional hubs, the Jharkhand Academic Council designated, the evaluation of the copies has started. In 19 districts across Jharkhand, 66 centres have been established for evaluating the copies. Out of the total, 31 centres have been set up to verify intermediate copies, and 35 have been set up to check matriculation copies. 70 copies must be checked by an examiner in one day, and the invigilator is provided with the appropriate instructions.

