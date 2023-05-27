Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Exam: Here's All You Need To Know

The official notification for the Jharkhand Excise Constable Competitive Examination (JECCE) 2023 has been released by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). This exam aims to recruit candidates who wish to appear for the position of Jharkhand Excise Constables. As per the notification, there are a total of 583 vacancies, and the application process will be open from June 1 to June 30. Candidates are advised to carefully adhere to the given timelines for the application process. The deadline for fee payment is set for July 4, 2023, and candidates are required to upload their photograph and signature between July 6 and 8, 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises three stages, starting with a qualifying physical test, followed by a written test. Candidates, who successfully clear the written test, will be selected for the third stage i.e. Medical Test. A Merit list of successful candidates will be issued once they pass the medical test.

Written Exam

The written examination will consist of three papers. The first paper will focus on language skills, with a total of 120 questions. To qualify, candidates must score a minimum of 30 per cent. The second paper will assess knowledge of regional and tribal languages, also requiring a minimum passing score of 30 per cent. The third paper will cover General Studies, Jharkhand State, and General Science, comprising 120 questions. Similarly, a minimum score of 30 per cent is required to pass this paper.

Exam Fees

As per the official notification available on the website, the application process must be completed online. The examination fee is set at Rs. 100, while SC and ST candidates are required to pay Rs. 50. It is important to note that the examination fee is non-refundable. Candidates who have previously applied can reapply by providing their registration number and date of birth. In such cases, they will not be required to pay the examination fee. The age limit of the candidates will be calculated based on the date 20-12-2021. For more details and to access the online application form, please visit www.jssc.nic.in.

Age Limit

To be eligible for the JSSC Excise Constable Recruitment 2023, candidates need to fulfil certain criteria. The minimum age requirement is 18 years, and the maximum age varies depending on the category. For UR/EWS candidates, the maximum age limit is 25 years, while for OBC/BC candidates, it is 27 years. Women candidates can apply until the age of 28 years, and SC/ST candidates, both men and women, have a maximum age limit of 30 years.