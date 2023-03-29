Jharkhand Govt Announces Cash Prize, Laptop and Smartphones For Board Exam Toppers

The Jharkhand government has introduced a new scheme to encourage meritorious and deserving students for pursuing higher education. Under the scheme, the top three students (rank holders) of state classes 10 and 12 board examination will be awarded cash prizes up to Rs 3 lakh, a laptop, and a smartphone, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said. Soren said that the state government wants to reduce the financial burden on families with the help of this scheme.

The Jharkhand board exam 2023 is currently underway. The JAC 10th Exams began on March 14 and will end on April 3. Whereas the JAC 12th exams began on March 17 and will end on April 5. “Even if a student from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh or any part of the country tops from any Jharkhand school, he/she will be rewarded by the state government,” the chief minister announced at a prize distribution ceremony on March 27, as per media reports.

Meanwhile, CM Hemant Soren felicitated students of Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) along with toppers of Jharkhand Olympiad in an event organised by the state’s Department of School Education and Literacy.

As per media reports, a total of 130 students (rank holders) of exams conducted by JAC, CBSE, CISCE, and Jharkhand Olympiad were rewarded on the occasion. The toppers were awarded Rs 3 lakh each, under the state government’s new scheme, Meanwhile, the second and third-rank holders were awarded Rs 2 and Rs 1 lakh each. Additionally, many students were also awarded laptops and mobile phones. A total of Rs 1.32 crore, mobile phones and laptops were distributed among students.

Bihar Board too rewards hardworking and deserving candidates with cash prizes and other rewards. The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has earlier announced that students who secure first rank in all three streams which are Arts, Science, and Commerce will receive a reward of one lakh, a Kindle e-book reader, and a laptop.

