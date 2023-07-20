Jharkhand Govt Jobs 2023: 26,000 Teacher Posts To Be Filled Soon; Know Last Date To Apply

Jharkhand State Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is soon going to accept applications for the recruitment of assistant teachers. On July 14, an official said that the drive aims to recruit around 26,000 assistant teachers in the state government schools and the process will be initiated soon.

The appointment of candidates to these posts will be done through the Jharkhand Elementary Teacher Combined Competitive Examination 2023. The registration will start on August 8 and will continue till September 7. The age limit for the candidates applying for this post should be between 21 to 40 years. As per the notification, the application fee will cost Rs 100 for the Unreserved category applicants while it will cost Rs 50 for Other Backward Caste, Scheduled Caste and Schedule Tribe candidates.

The examination will be conducted in a single phase. The questions will be objective type containing multiple choice questions with no negative marking for wrong answers.

How to apply:

Candidates must first visit the official website jssc.nic.in.

They have to go to the link of ‘Latest Notification’ on the home page of the website.

Go to the link of JSSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 on the next page.

The application form link will be activated after the application starts.

To apply, register first.

After registration, you can fill out the application form.

Take a printout after applying for future reference.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, while reviewing the Department of School Education & Literacy Development, asked the officials to expedite the recruitment process in primary, middle and high schools so that they could function smoothly.

The CM directed the officials to set up reading rooms in the district for students to get a better environment to study. Along with the basic facilities, Wi-Fi facilities should also be provided, CM Soren added. The school buildings which have become dilapidated should be repaired as soon as possible, he further said.