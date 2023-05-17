Jharkhand Govt Jobs: 550 Home Guard Vacancies Announced, 273 Reserved For Women

The Jharkhand government has announced the recruitment of home guards for rural and urban areas in the Bokaro district and the process will start soon. Online registrations for the vacancies start on May 29 and the application form costs Rs 100. Interested candidates who belong to the state can apply for the vacancies on the official website recruitment.jharkhand.gov.in by 5 pm on June 12.

The highlight of this year’s recruitment is that almost 50 per cent of the total number of vacancies have been reserved for women. Of the 553 posts, 280 are reserved for men and 273 are for women. The screening test of the applicants will be conducted from June 30 to July 10 and the technical scrutiny exam will be conducted from July 13 to July 15. The physical and written tests will be held at Mohan Kumar Mangalam Stadium, Sector 4 in Bokaro Steel City.

The requirements for the post vary between urban and rural applicants. For rural home guards, the minimum educational requirement is a Class 7 pass. For urban home guards, however, the requirement is a Class 10 pass.

Uniform physical requirements have been set for the candidates of urban and rural home guards, and the height requirement has been fixed at 162 cm for men (General/OBC/BC) and 157 cm (SC/ST). The height requirement for women is 148 cm (same for all) and the chest is 79 cm for men (General/OBC/BC) and 76 cm (ST/SC).

The physical examination will include a 1-mile run, high jump, long jump and shot put where the applicants will be marked on a scale from 5 to 20. After this, the candidates will have to appear for a Hindi written ability test where their proficiency in the language will be checked. After a candidate is selected, their background check will take place where all their documents and character certificates will be verified.

After the whole process, the selected candidates will be given provincial home guard basic training under orders of the Headquarters Jharkhand Home Defense Corps, Ranchi. On successful completion of the training, they will be enrolled as home guards and will be issued enrollment certificates as per the provision.

Sl. No. block name Male vacancy female vacancy 1 Chas 10 09 2 Chandankiyari 15 14 3 swore 19 18 4 peterwar 08 08 5 gomia 19 18 6 Jaridih 14 14 7 Nawadih 20 19 8 bermo 39 38 9 Chandrapura 19 19 total rural 163 157

The age limit for all candidates, male and female, is 19 to 40 years.