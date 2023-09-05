Jharkhand Govt Offers 100% Employment To Youth Under Skill Development Scheme

Unemployment is one of the biggest issues in any country. In India, the cases of unemployment are on the rise, which is a matter of great concern for the country. The main reason for unemployment among the youth is said to be a lack of skills despite holding educational degrees. To tackle this problem, the Jharkhand government is offering 100 per cent employment to its youth by teaching them different skill sets under the Skill Development Scheme.

The state government is offering employment opportunities for its youth which also includes drop-out students or unemployed. The government is giving the youth free training in various fields under the Skill Development Scheme. Under this scheme, the government is offering three types of free courses and training. The courses are Domestic Data Entry Operator (DDEO), Field Technician Computing Peripherals (FTCP) and Sampling Trailer.

What makes these courses attractive for the youth is that they are free. The educational qualification for the courses is a minimum 5th-class pass. The age of the students should be between 18 to 35 years. To avail of the benefits, the beneficiary will have to produce a few documents like an Aadhaar Card, a Caste Certificate, five Photographs, a photocopy of a bank passbook, a residential certificate of Jharkhand and a COVID-19 vaccination certificate (mandatory). All these documents need to be submitted to the EDS office located at Canal Chowk, Godda, Jharkhand. After this, the beneficiary will be enrolled under the scheme.

EDS Godda head, Amit Kumar said in an interview that a 440-hour course will be given to students under which they will receive training as computer operators and data entry operators. For computer hardware, computer networking and CCTV Installation, a 360-hour course is available. For the training of the Sampling Trailer, a 720-hour course is offered.

The government is also providing residential facilities along with food and drink for young women enrolling in these courses. Students will get an allowance of Rs 1,500 per month for the duration of the course.