Jharkhand JAC Class 9th Result 2023 Declared at jacresults.com, Steps to Check Scores

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the JAC Class 9th Board Exam Result 2023 on June 6. Students who gave the JAC Class 9th exams can now check their scorecards from the official site at jacresults.com. To download the Class 9 results online, students have to key in their login details.

It should be noted that the JAC Class 9 scorecard acquired from the internet is provisional, and students will receive the original mark sheet from their respective schools soon. The information will be notified to students in due course. Those who pass the examination will be promoted to Class 10.

The Jharkhand Board administered the state Class 9th board examination on April 11 and 12. Almost four lakh students appeared for the exam this year. For more updates, students must check the official site of the Jharkhand Academic Council.

Jharkhand JAC Class 9th Result 2023: Steps to Check

Students can download their JAC Class 9 results online by following the instructions provided below:

Step 1: Visit the Jharkhand Academic Council’s official website at jacresults.com

Step 2: On the homepage, look for and click on the link provided for Jharkhand Class 9 Results.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the login details - roll number. Then click on submit.

Step 4: The JAC 9th Result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check your scores and download the result.

Step 6: Take a printout of it for further reference.

Students are advised to thoroughly review all of the information on their JAC Class 9th scorecard. The information on the scorecard will comprise the student’s name, roll number, subjects, and marks obtained in each subject among others.

To successfully clear the Jharkhand Class 9th exam in 2023, students are required to achieve a minimum score of 33 per cent. Those who secure grades between 33 per cent and 45 per cent will be classified as passing in the third division. Candidates scoring between 45 per cent and 60 per cent will be deemed to have passed in the second division. Students obtaining 60 per cent or higher will be considered as passing in the first division.