Jharkhand Public Service Commission Announces 138 Vacancies For Civil Judges; Deets Inside

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has recently announced 138 job vacancies for Civil Judges in the Junior Division for 2023. Interested candidates can check for the eligibility criteria and other relevant information on the official website of the Commission at jpsc.gov.in.

As per the notification, the JPSC Civil Judge, 2023 registration will commence on August 21 and conclude on September 21, 2023, at 5 PM. The notification also announced the last date for the application and fee payment as September 27, 2023. The recruitment drive is to fulfil the 138 vacancies for the post of Civil Judge.

Age limit for candidates

Aspiring candidates who are applying for the civil Judge position should be above 21 years of age and below 35 years as on January 31, 2023. However, there is an age relaxation for candidates belonging to the reserved categories.

Educational qualification of the candidates

Candidate should have a law degree from any recognised university and be enrolled as an advocate under The Advocates Act of 1961 till the last date of submission of the application form.

Application Fee

The application fee for General Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) is Rs. 600. Meanwhile, the application fee for Scheduled Caste (SC) or Schedule Tribes (ST) is Rs. 150.

Selection Process

The selection process for the civil Judge vacancy involves three stages — the preliminary entrance exam, main examination and viva voce test.

Preliminary entrance exam

It’s a written examination comprising MCQs and objective-type questions. Candidates who clear this round shall be eligible for the main examination.

Main Examination

It’s another written examination comprising subjective questions.

Viva Voce Test

This is an oral examination and the last round of the selection process.

Here’s how you can apply for JPSC Civil Judge Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website of JPSC.

On the homepage find a job notification tab and download it.

Fill out the job application by entering all the necessary information.

Submit the form and then take a printout of the form for future use.