Jharkhand Public Service Commission Notifies 120 Vacancies For Food Safety Officer, CPDO

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released a notification for various recruitment opportunities for the positions of Food Safety Officer (FSO) and Child Development Project Officer (CPDO). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website of JPSC, https://www.jpsc.gov.in/. The last date to apply for the FSO post is July 14, while the online application portal for CPDO will open on June 27 and close on July 26.

The JPSC Recruitment Drive 2023 aims to fill a total of 56 vacancies for the FSO role and 64 vacancies for the CPDO post. The salary range for both positions will be between Rs 9,300 to 34,800 (Grade Pay–5400).

Here are the steps to apply for JPSC Recruitment 2023:

Step 1: Visit the official website of JPSC – https://www.jpsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the recruitment link for the desired post

Step 3: Fill out the application form with the required details

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Click on Submit and download the registration form

Eligibility:

For the position of Food Safety Officer, candidates should hold a degree in dairy technology, biotechnology, fuel technology, agriculture science, or a graduate degree in chemistry. The age range for recruitment is 21 to 50 years, depending on the applicant’s category.

For the role of CPDO, candidates must have a graduate degree from any relevant field. The minimum age required for this position is 22 years, while the maximum age limit varies from 40 years, depending on the category. Age relaxation is available for reserved category candidates.

Selection Procedure:

The selection of candidates will be based on a written test, followed by an interview and document verification. The written test will be 200 marks, consisting of two papers of 100 marks each. Each paper will have a duration of 2 hours.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification for these posts on the official website of JPSC to obtain further information regarding age relaxation and other important instructions for the recruitment process.