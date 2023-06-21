Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society To Recruit 1400 Health Officers; Know Eligibility

The Jharkhand Rural Health Mission Society (JRHMS) has announced a recruitment drive for 1400 Community Health Officer positions across the state. Interested candidates can submit their applications at jrhms.jharkhand.gov.in, latest by July 8. The selected candidates will be appointed on a contract basis for one year. Here’s the application process, educational qualification, age requirements, and other important information for the JRHMS Recruitment 2023.

Vacancy

JRHMS Recruitment 2023 has recently announced 1400 vacancies for the post of Community Health Officer. For further details, visit the official website.

Educational Qualification

To be eligible for the position, candidates are required to hold a BSc Nursing or post-basic BSc Nursing degree with an integrated curriculum of the certificate program in Community Health (CPCH) from a recognized Nursing College. The degree should have been obtained during or after the academic year 2016-2020.

Age Limit

Candidates aspiring to become Community Health Officers must meet certain age criteria. The minimum age requirement is 21 years. However, the maximum age limit varies depending on the category: 35 years for unreserved and EWS categories, 37 years for BC-1 and BC-2 categories, 38 years for women in unreserved, BC-1, and BC-2 categories, and 40 years for SC/ST candidates.

How To Apply?

Step 1- To access the JRHMS Notification, please visit the official website at jrhms.jharkhand.gov.in. Once on the website, click on the Career/Recruitment button.

Step 2- If this is your first attempt at a JRHMS vacancy, select the Log-In/New Registration option. Fill in the JRHMS job form with accurate details that match your original documents.

Step 3- Additionally, upload a passport-size photograph and signature as per the specified requirements. After completing the form, it is recommended to take a printout for your future reference.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected based on merit, which will be determined by their scores in the final theory and practical examinations of B.Sc and Post Basic B.Sc.

Salary

The salary for the JRHMS Recruitment 2023 of Community Health Officers (CHOs) will range between INR 15,000-25,000 per month, inclusive of allowances approved by the Government. The appointment for the CHOs will be on a contractual basis for 1 year.

Important Dates

Opening Date of Application: June 15, 2023

Closing Date of Application: July 8, 2023