Jharkhand SSC Recruitment 2023: Registration for 3120 PGT, TGT Posts to Begin on April 5

Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the official recruitment notice for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of JSSC at jssc.nic.in. As per the notification, the registration process will begin on Wednesday, April 5 and will end on Thursday, May 4.

The Commission is conducting this recruitment campaign to fill up a total of 3,120 PGT, TGT regular, and backlog vacancies in the organisation. Out of these, 2,855 is for Post Graduate Teacher Regular and 265 openings are for backlog vacancies.

JSSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility

Age: The minimum age requirement is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 40 years as on January 1, 2023. Whereas, upper age relaxation is applicable to selected candidates as per government norms.

Educational Qualification: Those applying for the above posts must have a Master’s degree in the related subject. More details on the same are mentioned in the official notification.

JSSC Recruitment 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of jssc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link JSSC PGTTCE 2023 on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new window, register yourself to log in.

Step 4: Candidates will receive a registration number and a password on email/phone.

Step 5: Once the registration is done, log in and complete the application form.

Step 6: Pay the fee and submit the form.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page for future use.

JSSC Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general category need to pay an application fee of Rs 100, while applicants from the reserved category have to pay Rs 50.

JSSC Recruitment 2023: Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and document verification process. Before applying for the post, candidates must read the official notification carefully and go through the instructions. For more updates and related details, keep a check on the main site of JSSC on a regular basis.

