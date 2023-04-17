Jio Institute Collaborates With US-Based Principals' Training Center to Offer World-Class Training Programmes

Jio Institute has partnered with the Principals’ Training Center (PTC), headquartered in Florida, USA, to bring to India its uniquely designed training programmes for educators and school leaders in India.

Jio Institute is a world-class institution of higher learning, committed to providing students with a transformative education that prepares them for success in a rapidly changing world, while PTC is a leading provider that caters to the unique professional learning needs of practising and aspiring principals, teachers, heads of departments, counsellors, and board members of schools worldwide. It provides world-class, research-driven, practical training, designed to be put into practice in K-12 schools.

The first PTC programme being launched in India is ‘Creating an Effective School’©. It offers the knowledge and skills for school leaders to articulate a vision to design and implement a plan for an effective school focused on student learning and improving outcomes. It addresses the ‘big picture’ of what schools are and how leaders can optimise conditions to maximise learning by focusing on results.

All PTC courses utilise simulations, case studies and other practical training strategies. The course content has been tailored to meet the requirements of the Indian context.

“Collaboration between Jio Institute and Principals’ Training Center is a powerful alliance to bring innovative educational practices and training to our schools that can pave the way for a brighter future of our students,” said Dr G Ravichandran, Provost, Jio Institute. “Our partnership with PTC underscores our commitment to providing world-class education that is responsive to the changing needs of the world,” he added.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Jio Institute and offer the first program ‘Creating an Effective School’ in India," said Bambi Betts, Executive Director at Principals’ Training Center. “Significant research confirms that school leaders can have a meaningful impact on student learning. The exciting work ahead is to ensure every single school leader acquires the skills to make that impact.”

The course on ‘Creating an Effective School’ is open to educators and leaders from across all educational boards and schools – international schools, CBSE schools, ICSE schools, and schools affiliated to state education boards. The program will be offered from May 22 to May 28, 2023 (Monday to Sunday). It will be a 7-day residential program at the Jio Institute’s campus in Ulwe (Navi Mumbai). Scholarships will be provided to select candidates based on merit.

The PTC’s Certificate of International School Leadership is earned by completing four ‘essential skills’ courses. They are: Creating an Effective School; Leadership and Team Dynamics; Instructional Supervision and Evaluation; Curriculum Leadership; Assessment Leadership; and Technology Leadership, among others. Internationally, over 8000 educators and school leaders from around the world have benefitted from the PTC courses.

More information on the programme is available on the Jio Institute website: https://www.jioinstitute.edu.in/executive-education/creating-effective-school

About Reliance Foundation

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited, aims to play a catalytic role in addressing the India’s development challenges through innovative and sustainable solutions.

Led by Founder and Chairperson Mrs Nita Ambani, Reliance Foundation is relentlessly working for the overall wellbeing and enhanced quality of life for all. Reliance Foundation focuses on rural transformation, education, health, sports for development, disaster management, women empowerment, urban renewal and arts, culture and heritage and has touched the lives of more than 69.5 million people across India, in more than 54,200 villages and several urban locations.

About Principals’ Training Center

The Principals’ Training Center is a well-respected organisation in the field of international education that provides high-quality professional development opportunities for educators and school leaders around the world. PTC offers a variety of training programs, workshops, and online courses that focus on leadership development, curriculum design, assessment, and other areas related to education.

PTC programmes are designed to be interactive, engaging, and relevant to the needs of educators and school leaders in K-12 schools. The model is based in the very best that is known about how adults learn and focuses on the practical skills school leaders need to positively impact learning in the schools they lead. PTC has a team of experienced trainers and facilitators who are experts in their respective fields and have extensive experience in leading K-12 schools around the world.

Read all the Latest Education News here