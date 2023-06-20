JIPMAT 2023 Final Answer Key Released at jipmat.nta.ac.in, How To Check

The final answer key for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) has been made available by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The JIPMAT 2023 final answer key pdf may be downloaded by candidates at jipmat.nta.ac.in or nta.ac.in. Officials announced the JIPMAT results on June 17. To get their JIPMAT scorecard, candidates must provide credentials such as their application number, password, and date of birth.

On the NTA website from June 6 to June 7, the test’s questions, preliminary answer keys, and candidates’ answers were all made available. Questions and challenges were also welcomed from the candidates who took the exam. Experts validated the received challenges, and the results were processed using the final answer keys.

JIPMAT Answer Key 2023: How to download

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test – jipmat.nta.ac.in or NTA –nta.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down the webpage and select the JIPMAT 2023 Answer key link.

Step 3: The JIPMAT 2023 Answer key will show up on the screen.

Step 4: Download the JIPMAT 2023 Answer key and keep a printout of the same handy for future records.

Following the announcement of the results, NTA would forward the candidates’ test scores to IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for further admission to the Integrated Programme in Management course. An independent JIPMAT merit list will be created by these institutes and will be made public soon. The merit list will be compiled using criteria such as JIPMAT score, academic history, academic diversity, gender diversity, and performance in the WAT, GD, and PI.

Admission to the Integrated Programme in Management at the IIMs in Jammu and Bodh Gaya is determined by the results of JIPMAT 2023. Out of the nearly 8712 registered candidates this year, 7398 students ultimately took the JIPMAT 2023. On May 28, NTA administered the JIPMAT 2023 in offline mode. The exam was administered in 69 cities throughout the country in CBT mode.