JIPMAT 2023: Last Date to Raise Objection Against Provisional Answer Key Today

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT 2023) through online mode. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key and their response sheets on the official website, jipmat.nta.ac.in.

Candidates who have appeared for JIPMAT 2023 are provided with the chance to challenge any discrepancies found in the provisional answer key. The objection window is open until today, June 7, at 11:30 pm. The NTA conducted the JIPMAT 2023 on May 28 in 78 cities nationwide.

JIPMAT 2023 answer key: How to download

Step 1 - Go to jipmat.nta.ac.in, the official JIPMAT website.

Step 2 - Click “JIPMAT 2023: Download Answer Key" link displayed prominently on the NTA JIPMAT page.

Step 3 - You will be redirected to the answer key login page for the JIPMAT exam.

Step 4 - Enter your application number and date of birth/password as required.

Step 5 - Click on the submit button to access your dashboard.

Step 6 - On the dashboard, look for the “Download Answer Key" link in the menu bar and click on it.

Step 7 - Download the JIPMAT 2023 answer key and compare it with your response sheet.

The NTA has also provided an online objection window for candidates to raise any concerns or discrepancies regarding the answer key. This step ensures transparency and allows candidates to address any discrepancies they may have encountered during the examination process.

JIPMAT 2023 answer key: How to Raise Objection

Step 1- Visit the official JIPMAT website and access the login portal.

Step 2- Look for the “Raise Objection" button and click on it.

Step 3- Each question and option in the answer key will have a unique ID mentioned in the question paper PDF and response sheet. Verify the section name, question ID, and correct option ID for accurate identification.

Step 4- If you have doubts about the correct option ID, you can raise an objection and select the option you believe is correct.

Step 5- Provide relevant remarks or comments to support your claims and explain why you think the answer key is incorrect.

Step 6- For each objection raised, a fee of INR 200 is required to be paid.

Step 7- Complete the payment process as specified on the portal.

Step 8- Make sure to submit your objections within the specified deadline.

To raise an objection against any answer in the JIPMAT answer key, candidates are required to pay a fee of Rs 200 per objection.