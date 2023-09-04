J&K Bank Recruitment: Applications Open For 390 Apprenticeship Posts Until Sept 12

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) has started accepting applications to hire apprentices to work in branches/offices across different districts. Eligible candidates can apply for these positions on the official websites jkbank.com and apprenticeshipindia.gov.in until September 12, 2023. The date for the online examination will be announced separately.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 390 apprentice positions in various states and districts in India. Applications for these positions started on August 29, 2023, and the entire application process will take place online. To be eligible for the post, candidates must be between 20 and 28 years old as of January 1, 2023.

J & K Bank Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Steps to Apply

Check the steps given below for the smooth process to apply online for the J&K Bank Apprentice 2023 Recruitment.

Step 1: Candidate should first register or create his/her profile in the web portal www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Step 2: Then navigate to J&K Bank’s official website www.jkbank.com

Step 3: Click Careers -> Engagement of Apprentices -> Apply Online -> Click here for New Registration

Step 4: Now register using the active email ID and mobile number.

Step 5: Your Registration Number and Password will be generated.

Step 6: Applicants should note down the Registration Number and Password.

Step 7: Login and fill in the application form.

Step 8: Verify the same before submission.

Step 9: Candidates must also upload a scanned copy of their photograph and signature in the prescribed format.

Step 10: Click SUBMIT.

Step 11: Pay the application fee through online mode only.

Candidates need to have a Bachelor’s degree from a university or institute recognised by the Board. They should also be able to use the local language of the region where they are applying for the apprenticeship, which includes reading, writing, speaking, and understanding it. Preference will be given to people who are from the same region.

To apply, candidates from unreserved categories need to pay an application fee of Rs 700, while those in reserved categories have to pay Rs 500. This fee is non-refundable.

The apprentices are eligible for a stipend of Rs. (7500/- + 1500/-) per month for the engagement period of one (01) year. However, they are not eligible for any other allowances/benefits.