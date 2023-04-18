J&K Public Service Commission Notifies Opening Of 75 Vacancies, Here's How To Apply

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has started online registration for Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) 2023. The application window for the preliminary exams is open from April 17 to May 16. Candidates can also edit their application forms from May 17 to May 19. A total of 75 vacancies including junior scale, J&K accounts and J&K Police have been released this year for recruitment. Eligible candidates can apply from the official website of JKPSC- jkpsc.nic.in. The tentative date for the exam is July 23, which will be conducted in two sessions.

JKPSC CCE 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the homepage of JKPSC—https://jkpsc.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Recruitment Tab’

Step 3: Click on the registration link for the Jobs.

Step 4: Register yourself by filling in your basic details.

Step 5: Fill in the required details.

Step 6: Upload the required documents for application forms.

Step 7: Pay the Application fee

Step 8: Download and save the application form for future reference.

The application fee for the general category is Rs 1,000 and for the reserved category candidates is Rs 500. The maximum age limit to appear in the exam is 32 years. To know more about the eligibility criteria for the exam, candidates are requested to visit the official website of JKPSC.

The recruitment for the posts of Jammu and Kashmir Police, accounts, and junior scale posts will be conducted through this exam. All three posts have 25 seats each. To get selected, the candidates have to undergo the selection process which consists of three stages- Prelims, Mains and Personal Interviews. The candidates that pass the prelims test will be eligible for the next stage of the exams.

The physical qualifications required for the exam are important to note for the candidates applying. Male candidates are required to have a minimum height of 165 cm whereas female candidates should have 150 cm. The male candidate’s unexpanded chest should measure up to 84 cm whereas the female candidate’s unexpanded chest should be 79 cm.

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission conducts an annual state-level test. The government of India established the JKPSC under Articles 128 and 133. The primary goal of the JKPSC exam is to hold the civil services exam each year in order to recruit candidates for the civil services department in Jammu and Kashmir.

