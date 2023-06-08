JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 Likely To Be Announced Next Week

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) is preparing to declare the board exam 2023 results for both the soft zone and hard zones. Students can check their results on the official website at jkbose.nic.in. While the formal date is yet to be confirmed by JKBOSE officials, it is expected that the JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 will be released next week.

Furthermore, reports suggest that the results for the annual regular examinations of the 12th grade will be published in the following week, with the 10th-grade results expected later this month. This marks the first time that JKBOSE will release results for grades 10, 11, and 12 at the Union Territory level, covering both the Jammu and Kashmir zones. Candidates can view their JKBOSE results by entering their roll number in the appropriate fields.

JKBOSE 12th Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE at jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the ‘JKBOSE Class 12th zone-wise result links.

Step 3: Click on the appropriate link based on your zone.

Step 4: You will be directed to a new page where you need to enter your roll number and other required details.

Step 5: After entering the details, click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: The JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Take the time to carefully review your JKBOSE Class 12 results.

Step 8: Download a copy of the result for future reference.

JKBOSE 12th Result 2023: Steps to Check Via SMS

Step 1: Go to your SMS Application and open it.

Step 2: Type “jkbose” followed by a space and your registered roll number. Then send it to 567675.

Step 3: Within a few seconds, the JKBOSE 12th result will be sent to your phone via SMS.

The JK Board Class 12th exams for the soft zone began on March 8 and ended on April 2, this year, while the exams for the hard zone were held between April 11 and May 15. A total of 63,543 students from Kashmir Valley’s hard zones showed up for the 10th exam, 67,456 for the 11th, and 67,433 for the 12th regular exam.