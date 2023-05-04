JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Expected Soon on jkbose.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to announce class 10 and class 12 board examination results anytime soon. Once declared, candidates will be able to access soft zone and hard zone results on the official website- jkbose.nic.in. Candidates will have to enter their login credentials to access the results.

Students can check their results via SMS as well, in case the official website crashes because of traffic. JKBOSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 will have details like the student’s name, parents’ names, roll number, and scores.

JKBOSE Class 10th exams for the soft zone began on March 9 and ended on April 5, 2023, while for the hard zone it began on April 8 and will end on May 9. On the other hand, the JKBOSE class 12th soft zone exam was held from March 8, 2023, to April 2, 2023, and the hard zone exam began on April 11, 2023, and will end on May 15, 2023. The Jammu and Kashmir Board uses a grading system to evaluate students’ grades.

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jkbose.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on JKBOSE result 2023 class 10, 12 link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check and download the same

Step 6: Take a few printouts for future reference

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How to Check via SMS

Apart from the official website, candidates can also access their JKBOSE class 10th and class 12th Result 2023 results through SMS. Students can send a message to the below-mentioned number to get the scorecard:

For Class 10th: Type JKBOSE10 2131422 and send to 5676750

For Class 12th: Type ‘jkbose Roll Number’ and send to 567675

JKBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: Details Provided on Scorecard

- Roll number

- Name of the father

- Mother’s name

- Number of registration

- The school’s name

- Name and code of the subject

- Scores for each subject

-Total score

- Grades

- Division

- Status of the result

Read all the Latest Education News here