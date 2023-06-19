JKBoSE Class 10th Result 2023 Declared, 79.89% Clear Exam, Girls Outperform Boys

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBoSE) announced the Class 10th results 2023 today, June 19. The Jammu and Kashmir Board Class 10 result 2023 is now accessible on the official website - jkbose.nic.in. Students can fill in their roll numbers and registration numbers on the result portal to check the Jammu and Kashmir Class 10 result. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir administered the JKBOSE class 10 examination from March 9 to April 5.

There were 1,48,701 students that enrolled for the JK board class 10 exam, out of which 1,18,791 successfully passed. The overall pass percentage for the JKBoSE class 10 this year is 79.89 per cent. Girls’ outperformed boys this time around, scoring 81.68 per cent compared to the boys’ 78.23 per cent pass percentage.

JKBoSE class 10 Results 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website –jkbose.nic.in to access the JKBoSE class 10 Results

Step 2: Look for the “Class 10 Results 2023” link on the homepage and click on it.

Step 3: Candidates must fill in their JKBoSE hall ticket number and other credentials such as date of birth on the result portal and then click on submit

Step 4: The JKBoSE class 10 Results 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Save a copy of the JKBoSE class 10 Results 2023 results and take a printout for future records

There is also an option for students who are dissatisfied with their JK Board 10th grade result in 2023 to request a re-evaluation of their grades. The JKBoSE re-evaluation window for Class 10 results will be made available shortly. Further details on the class 10 re-evaluation will be announced on the board’s official website.

The class 12th board exam results for 2023 were released by JKBoSE on June 9. This year, a 65 per cent overall pass percentage was recorded. 1,27,636 students registered to take the examinations and 82,441 of them passed the class 12 exam. With a pass percentage of 68 per cent, girls outperformed boys. Boys, on the other hand, had a pass percentage of 61 per cent. A total of 27,272 applicants received distinctions, with 36,393 receiving first division, 17,734 receiving second division, and 1,042 receiving third division. 3,243 students in all have failed the test, and 41,952 will be retaking it.