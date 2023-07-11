JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2023 Released At jkbose.nic.in, How To Check

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has announced the class 11 results for about 1,39,431 students who took the exam this year. The Class 11 final examination was administered by JKBOSE from 6 March to 26 April in the hard zone areas and from 12 April to 14 May in the other areas. By entering their login information, such as their registration number, roll number, and date of birth on the result portal, students may access their JKBOSE class 11th results on the official website at jkbose.nic.in.

Moving on to the statistics for this year’s JKBOSE class 11th results, 73,471 students passed the exam, taking the overall pass percentage to 53 per cent. Based on a breakdown of the class 11 results by division, a total of 21,499 applicants got distinction, 33,845 candidates received first division, 16,886 candidates got second division, and 1220 candidates received third division. There will be a total of 55,700 candidates who must retake the examination, and 10,260 students failed the JKBOSE class 11th exam.

JKBOSE class 11th result 2023: how to check

Step 1. Go to jkbose.nic.in to access the board’s official website.

Step 2. Select the link that reads “Result of Higher Secondary Part I (Class 11th) Session Annual Regular 2023" on the homepage.

Step 3. Enter your login information, such as your roll number, date of birth, and other details.

Step 4. The results of the JKBOSE class 11th will be shown on the screen.

Step 5. Save a copy of the JKBOSE class 11th result and take a printout for future reference.

To pass the JKBOSE class 11 exams, students must earn a minimum score of 33 per cent. Important information including the candidate’s name, roll number, date of birth, the name of the test, the total number of subjects, the minimum score needed, the marks earned, and the overall score achieved are all included on the JKBOSE Class 11 scorecard.

If students are dissatisfied with their grades or scorecard, they can request a re-evaluation by filling out the online application form. Additionally, there will be a fee that students must pay in order to request a re-evaluation process.

On June 10, the JKBOSE class 12th results were declared recording an overall passing rate of 65 per cent. On the other hand, JKBOSE announced the Class 10 results on June 19. The total pass rate for Class 10 was 79.89 per cent, with females performing better than boys at 81.68 per cent. Boys had a pass percentage of 78.23 per cent.