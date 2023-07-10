JKBOSE Class 11th Result 2023 Expected This Week at jkbose.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is expected to release the JKBOSE Class 11 result this week. Once the JKBOSE Class 11 results are declared, students who appeared for the board examination can check their scorecards on the official website, jkbose.nic.in. Applicants will need to enter their hall ticket number and date of birth on the login window to access their results. However, an official confirmation from the board is still awaited.

JKBOSE CLASS 11 Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website of JKBOSE, jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate and click on ‘JKBOSE Class 11 Result’ option that will be available on the homepage.

Step 3: A login window will appear. Click on submit after entering your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Your JKBOSE Class 11 result will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Check all the details twice and download your scorecard for future references. Incase of you can connect with examination authority directly or via inform school authorities.

Students affiliated to JKBOSE will need to score a minimum of 33 percent to ace the exam. The JKBOSE Class 11 scorecard will contain important details like candidate name, roll number, date of birth, name of the exam, subjects in total, minimum marks required, marks obtained, and total marks secured. If candidates are not satisfied with their marks or answer sheets, they can proceed with the re-evaluation process. They can do so by filling out an online application form that will be released by the official board. Students will also have to pay a specific fee to ask for rechecking in the re-evaluation process.

After the declaration of the JKBOSE Class 11 result, students who were unable to pass the exam will have to appear for supplementary exams. The official board will release the date sheet of supplementary exams soon after the declaration of JKBOSE Class 11 result. However, the class 12th result was already announced on June 10, 2023. The overall pass percentage stood 65 per cent. On the other hand, JKBOSE released the results for Class 10 on June 19. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 was 79.89 per cent, wherein girls did better with 81.68 per cent, followed by boys with 78.23 per cent.