JKBOSE Class 12 Result 2023 Declared: 65% Pass, Girls Outperformed Boys

The Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) released the JKBOSE 12th result 2023 yesterday. Students who appeared for the Jammu and Kashmir Class 12 board examination this year can now check their results on the official website at jkbose.nic.in. To retrieve the JKBOSE 12th result, students have to enter their roll number, registration number, and captcha code on the login window.

A total of 1,27,636 students registered for the Class 12 exams this year, out of which 82,441 of them passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 65 per cent. Girls performed better than boys, with a pass rate of 68 per cent. On the other hand the pass percentage of boys is 61 per cent. Around 27,272 candidates achieved distinctions, 36,393 got first division, 17,734 secured second division, and 1,042 recorded third division. A total of 3,243 students have failed, while 41,952 will retake the exam.

Shahid Bashir, who topped the Science stream, secured the highest score of 99.2 per cent. Irtiza Manzoor obtained 98.2 per cent in the business stream, while Mahween Wani scored 99 per cent in the arts stream.

The re-evaluation of the JKBOSE 12th results will begin soon. This allows students to voice their dissatisfaction. An application window for the re-evaluation process of JKBOSE 12th result 2023 will be introduced shortly. It is important to note that students who received less than 20 per cent in their JKBOSE 12th grade will not be able to seek for re-evaluation.

JKBOSE Class 12th Result 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to JKBOSE’s official website at jkbose.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says - ‘View Result of Higher Secondary Part II (Class 12th) Annual (Private) / Bi-annual-2021-22 (Kargil)’.

Step 3: As a new page opens, enter the credentials correctly in the empty spaces and login.

Step 5: Within a few seconds, the JKBOSE 12th Result 2023 will show up on the screen.

Step 6: Check your scores properly and download the JK 12th results.

Step 7: Take a hard copy of your JKBOSE 12th result for further use and reference.

The JKBOSE Class 12 board exams for the Kashmir division were held this year from March 11 to May 15, 2023, and the exams for the Jammu division were held from March 8 to April 2, 2023.