JKBoSE Class 8 Results 2023 Declared, How to Check

The Jammu and Kashmir State Council for Education Research and Training (JKSCERT) declared the Class 8 exam results on today, April 10. Students, who appeared for the JKBoSE Class 8 exams can check their results at dietsrinagar.in, the official website of the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET).

The JKBoSE Class 8 exams were conducted between February 27 and March 10 > Students who appeared for the exam can check their results online by using their roll numbers and name. The examinations were conducted in offline mode by the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) which oversees secondary and higher secondary education in the union territory.

JKBOSE CLASS 8 RESULT: HOW TO CHECK

Step 1: Log on to dietsrinagar.in

Step 2: -Click on the result link available on the homepage of the website

Step 3: -You will be redirected to a new page with a PDF of the results

Step 4: -Enter ‘Control + F’ or click on Find to scan for your roll number

Step 5: -Start the search and locate your results in the PDF

Step 6: -Save the results for future use

Following the declaration of the results online, students can collect the detailed scorecard from their school. The scorecard will contain information about the student’s performance in subjects along with personal details including name, father’s name, mother’s name, date of birth, and school name among others. The physical scorecards are expected to arrive in the schools two weeks after the online declaration of the results. For more detailed information on the development, students or their parents may contact the school.

Candidates are advised to check the results carefully and cross-check the personal information printed on them. Students must double verify the spelling of personal information or other information available. In case of any discrepancy, it must be reported to the authorities to make the necessary corrections.

Meanwhile, the JKBOSE is expected to start the announcement of Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results 2023 by next month. The Class 10 exams in soft zones were successfully conducted between March 9 and April 5 whereas exams in hard zones are set to begin on April 11. The board exams for Class 12 in soft zones were successfully concluded on April 2. The examinations are currently underway for schools falling in the hard zone of the union territory.

