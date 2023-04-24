JKCET 2023 Registration Deadline Extended Till April 30, Check Steps to Apply

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) has extended the online registration deadline for Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) 2023. The registration was scheduled to conclude on April 24, but the window will now remain open until April 30. Candidates can apply for the JKCET 2023 by visiting the official website at jkbopee.gov.in. An application fee of Rs 1,000 needs to be paid for JKCET 2023.

“Candidates who are interested for admission to Bachelor of Engineering & Technology Courses-2023 in Government / Private Colleges/Institutions of UT of J&K/ UT of Ladakh, the Board has extended the last date for submission of online Application Forms from 24-04-2023 to 30-04-2023 (mid-night),” reads the official notice. It is to be noted that candidates can fill only one JKCET 2023 application form. Multiple applications will lead to rejection of the candidature.

JKCET 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Students who have passed or cleared their class 12 exam from a recognised board with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics (PCM) with at least 45 per cent marks are eligible to apply. There is no upper age requirement to register for JKCET 2023. Students who are currently appearing for their intermediate exams can also apply. But they should keep in mind that during the time of the JKCET 2023 result or counselling process, they will have to produce the original mark sheets.

JKCET 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Log on to the official website of JKBOPEE, www.jkbopee.gov.in

Step 2: Create new registration on the portal and proceed with the application form as instructed.

Step 3: Pay the essential application fee.

Step 4: Upload all the mandatory documents as asked.

Step 5: Submit the JKCET form and keep a print out of it for future reference.

JKCET 2023: Exam Pattern

As per the official schedule, the Jammu and Kashmir Common Entrance Test (CET) will be held on May 28 for a duration of three hours. It will be conducted in objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The syllabus of the entrance exam is based on the courses of study and prospectuses of Class 12. The question paper will be divided into three sections — physics, chemistry, and mathematics — carrying 60 marks each.

