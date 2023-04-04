JKCET 2023 Registration Starts Today at jkbopee.gov.in, How to Apply

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination (JKBOPEE) will start the registration process for admission to undergraduate engineering and technology courses today, April 4. Candidates looking for admission into engineering UG courses can apply for the Jammu & Kashmir Common Entrance Test (JKCET) at jkbopee.gov.in. The deadline to submit the application form is April 24.

The date of the entrance test will be notified separately by the board. The entrance exam will be held in offline mode at Jammu/Srinagar designated centres decided by the JKBOPEE.

Students must have passed the Class 12 or its equivalent exam from a recognised board (with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics as compulsory subjects). Candidates should have at least 45 per cent marks as prescribed by the AICTE for open merit category candidates. Meanwhile, 40 per cent marks are compulsory for candidates belonging to SC/ST/RBA/ALC/IB/OSC/PSP.

JKCET 2023: How to Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website of JKBOPEE at jkbopee.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, register and proceed with the application form.

Step 3: Upload all the essential documents as instructed.

Step 4: Submit the JKCET 2023 form as asked.

Step 5: Take a printout of the Common Entrance Test for future reference or need.

Along with the application form, candidates will have to upload the following scanned original / self-attested certificates in PDF format with sizes from 100-200 KB.

JKCET 2023: List of Documents Required

-Domicile certificate of UT of J&K/UT of Ladakh.

-Class 12 certificate and mark sheet (for those whose results are declared).

-Date of Birth (DoB) certificate (only Matriculation / Class 10 certificate issued by the respective competent Board).

-A valid reserved category certificate, if any.

-Tuition Fee Waiver (TFW) scheme certificate on the prescribed proforma.

-Any other important documents, as requested.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 while applying. Students should read the official notification before applying. They should also keep a regular check on the main site of JKBOPEE.

