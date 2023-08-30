JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2023 Postponed, Check Revised Date

The Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) recently declared the revised Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination (CCE) date. As per the notice, the JKPSC CCE Examination will be held on October 15 (Sunday). Candidates who have registered for the exam can check the notice on the commission’s official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

The commission will administer the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination in two sessions. The first session is from 10 AM to 12 PM and the second session will be held from 2 PM to 4 PM.

“It is for information of all the eligible candidates, the J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023 shall now be held on 15-10-2023 (Sunday) in two sessions from 10:00 (A.M.) to 12:00 (Noon) & 2:00 (P.M.) to 4:00 (P.M.),” the official notice read.

Earlier, the JKPSC CCE preliminary exam was scheduled to be held on October 8, this year. In addition, the online application process for the JKPSC CCE prelims exam was conducted from April 17 to June 30.

JKPSC CCE Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service: 25 posts

J&K Accounts (G) Service: 25 openings

J&K Police (G) Service: 25 positions

JKPSC CCE Preliminary Exam Date 2023: How To Check

Step 1: Go to JKPSC’s official website at jkpsc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says – “Conduct of Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023” under ‘What’s New’ section.

Step 3: A PDF document will automatically be downloaded on your phone/laptop/desktop, soon after clicking on it.

Step 4: Open and check the JKPSC CCE preliminary 2023 exam date notice.

Step 5: Make note of the CCE exam date.

Through the JKPSC CCE 2023 exam, the commission will fill a total of 75 vacancies in the organisation.

JKPSC CCE Preliminary 2023: Exam Pattern

The preliminary exam consists of two papers with objective-type questions (multiple choice) and is evaluated with a maximum of 400 marks, based on the extensive syllabus supplied. The two papers include - general studies paper I as well as general studies paper II.

Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will have to appear for the main exam. The preliminary exam will be held at various centres situated in Baramulla, Anantnag, Jammu, Doda, and Rajouri. The main exam will tentatively be conducted in the second week of November.