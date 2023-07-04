JKPSC CCE Prelims Exam 2023 Postponed, to be Held in September Now for 75 Vacancies

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced a revised date for the Combined CompetitiveExam (CEE) preliminary 2023. According to the latest update, the JKPSC CEE (preliminary) exam is rescheduled to take place on September 24. This comes as a change from the previous date of July 24, providing candidates with additional time for preparation.

Candidates can access the updated notification by visiting the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in. It is important to note that the examination date is tentative and not final. Further, the commission reserves the right to change the date as per the requirement. Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up a total of 75 vacancies in the organisation.

“It is for information of all the eligible candidates who have applied for the posts of J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2023, vide Notification No.12-PSC (DR-P) of 2023 dated 13.04.2023 that the J&K Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, shall now tentatively be conducted on 24. O9. 2023 (Sunday),” read the official notice.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam, a main exam, and a personality test (interview/round). The JKPSC main exam was earlier scheduled to be held in the second week of November. The commission will notify the exact date and time in due course. The online application process for the JKPSC CEE (Preliminary) exam 2023 started on April 17. While the deadline for the submission of the CEE registration form was June 30.

JKPSC CCE Preliminary Exam 2023: Vacancy Details

Junior Scale of J&K Administrative Service: 25 openings

J&K Accounts (G) Service: 25 posts

J&K Police (G) Service: 25 positions

JKPSC CCE 2023: Preliminary Exam Pattern

The JKPSC preliminary examination will be conducted at various centres including Anantnag, Baramulla, Doda, Jammu, and Rajouri. The examination consists of two papers, namely general studies paper I and general studies paper II. It is important to note that both papers will consist of objective-type questions (multiple choice). The paper will carry a weightage of 200 marks. Candidates should prepare accordingly and familiarise themselves with the exam pattern.