JKPSC Exam Calendar For September, October Released At jkpsc.nic.in

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has recently unveiled its examination calendar for September and October 2023. Aspiring candidates can access the complete schedule on the official JKPSC website at jkpsc.nic.in. According to this official calendar, the upcoming examination for various Assistant Professor posts in the Higher Department, scheduled for September 10, includes the following subjects:

Commerce

Fine Arts, Music, and Language

Industrial Chemistry

Renewable Energy

Dogri

Mathematics

Physics

Additionally, the JKPSC has scheduled the examination for the post of Excise and Taxation Department Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3, for September 20.

The preliminary examination for the role of Civil Judge (Junior Division) Munsiff is slated for October 8. Moreover, the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Preliminary Examination is scheduled for October 15. Lastly, for the position of Assistant Professor in the Government College of Engineering and Technology, the examination is set to occur on October 22.

Steps to Download

Step 1: Navigate to the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Commission at jkpsc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, locate the link that mentions “Calendar for Examinations for September and October 2023."

Step 3: The JKPSC exam calendar for September and October will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Check all the details mentioned in the calendar.

Step 5: If required, download and take a printout of the JKPSC exam calendar for your reference.

The official notification reads, “The session/timing of examination (s) will be notified separately. However, the session/ timing for the written test scheduled on 10.08.2023 has already been notified vide notice dated: 24.08.2023."

The commission has also mentioned that candidates who meet the eligibility criteria for different positions will have the option to appear in the examination. “The candidature of such applicants shall be rejected at any stage of the process of selection, who are found to have misrepresented or concealed the material facts having a bearing on their eligibility."

It further stated, “The calendar/schedule of the Examination for the posts notified earlier vide various advertisement notifications shall be notified afresh in the month of November."

For all the latest and important information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Commission (JKPSC) at jkpsc.nic.in.