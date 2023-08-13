JKPSC Opens Application For Recruitment Of 247 Allopathic Medical Officers

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has begun the application process for filing up vacancies of Medical Officer Allopathic. JKPSC aims to fill 247 positions, interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in. The application form must be submitted no later than August 26. From August 27 through August 29, applicants may update their submissions. The examination is projected to take place on September 17.

JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

The upper age limit for the position is 40 years.

JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Application Process

Step 1- Visit the official website, jkpsc.nic.in

Step 2- On the homepage, candidates should click on ‘jobs’ tag on the home page.

Step 3- Register and apply for the position.

Step 4- Pay the application fee

Step 5- Upload the required documents in a proper format prescribed by the JKPSC

Step 6- Download the Application Form

Step 7- Take a print out of the application form

JKPSC Recruitment 2023: Application fee

To apply for the posts of Medical Officer, the general category candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000. While the application fee for reserved categories is fixed at Rs 500.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced a revised date for the Combined Competitive Exam (CEE) preliminary 2023. According to the latest update, the JKPSC CEE (preliminary) exam is rescheduled to take place on September 24. This comes as a change from the previous date of July 24, providing candidates with additional time for preparation.

Candidates can access the updated notification by visiting the official website of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in. It is important to note that the examination date is tentative and not final. Further, the commission reserves the right to change the date as per the requirement. Through this recruitment drive, the commission aims to fill up a total of 75 vacancies in the organisation.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam, a main exam, and a personality test (interview/round). The JKPSC main exam was earlier scheduled to be held in the second week of November. The commission will notify the exact date and time in due course.