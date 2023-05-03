JKPSC PO Main 2023 Exam Schedule Released at jkpsc.nic.in, Check Timetable Here

The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has issued the official examination timetable for the Prosecuting Officer – PO (Main) examination, 2022. The Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination will be conducted from May 31 to June 15. Candidates who registered for the recruitment exam can download the schedule at jkpsc.nic.in.

The recruitment exam will be held from 10 am to 1 pm. “The venue(s) of the examination shall be notified separately,” read the official notice. A total of 821 applicants have been declared eligible to appear for the PO main exam. Through this recruitment drive, the Commission aims to fill up a total of 120 prosecuting officer vacancies.

JKPSC PO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

-General/Open Merit Category: 61

- Scheduled Caste (SC): 10

- Scheduled Tribe (ST): 12

- Other Social Caste (OSC): 5

- Actual Line of Control (ALC)/ International Border (IB) ALC/IB: 4

- Resident of Backward Area (RBA): 12

- Pahari speaking people (PSP): 5

-Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 11

JKPSC PO Main Exam Schedule 2023:

May 31 (Wednesday): Qualifying Paper – English.

June 2 (Friday): Paper I – Legal drafting and pleading.

June 5 (Monday): Paper II – Constitutional Law.

June 7 (Wednesday): Paper III – Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

June 9 (Friday): Paper IV – Indian Penal Code, 1860.

June 12 (Monday): Paper V – Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

June 14 (Wednesday): Paper VI – Special Laws I.

June 15 (Thursday): Paper VII – Special Laws II.

Candidates are advised to download the main schedule from the official site to easily track the dates. Below are a few steps to download the timetable:

JKPSC PO Main Exam 2023: Steps to Download Schedule

Step 1: Visit JKPSC’s official website at jkpsc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the “Conduct of J and K Prosecuting Officer (Main) Examination, 2022” link.

Step 3: The complete schedule in PDF format will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Check and download the PO main timetable.

Step 5: Keep a hard copy of it for future reference.

JKPSC PO Main Exam 2023: Selection Process

For the prosecuting officer post, candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam, main exam, and personality test or interview round. The application process for JKPSC PO recruitment commenced on October 6, 2022, and ended on November 5, 2022.

Read all the Latest Education News here