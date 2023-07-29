JNU Admission 2023: Registration Begins for PG courses, ADOP, Diploma Courses: Here’s all you need to know

The Jawaharlal Nehru University’s (JNU) registration process for admissions to postgraduate, postgraduate diploma, and advanced diploma (ADOP) programs for the academic year 2023–2024 has started. Before August 10, 2023, those who are interested and qualified should register at the official website, jnunee.jnu.ac.in.

“The applicants who had opted Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi and appeared in Common University Entrance Test – CUET (PG)-2023 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) can fill their application form online WEF 27.07.2023 to 10.08.2023 (upto 11.50 PM),” Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said.

The registrations will be accepted through online mode only throughjnuee.jnu.ac.in. To check the minimum eligibility criteria, course fee, and other details candidates are recommended to refer to the e-prospectus 2023. Candidates can register online by following the simple steps below.

JNU PG Admission 2023: How to apply?

-Visit jnunee.jnu.ac.in, the official website of JNU.

-On homepage click on the link available.

-Then it will redirect you to the application form.

-Fill up the online application with personal and qualification details.

-Upload images of photograph and signature.

-Pay fee through online payment mode and take a print out.

List of Courses You Can Opt: JNU Admissions

Admission for Post Graduate Programme of Studies for Jawaharlal Nehru University Academic Session will be as follows:

M.A., MCA, M.Sc., MPH, M.Tech., Advanced Diploma Programmes and Post Graduate Diploma will be through CUET (PG) 2023.

JNU PG Check Eligibility Criteria

M.Sc. (Life Sciences): Bachelor’s (B.Tech or B.Sc. or equivalent) in Biological, Physical or Agricultural Sciences or Biotechnology under the 10+2+3 pattern of education with minimum 55% marks. Syllabus for Entrance Examination 2023-24 is available on the official website of the NTA i.e.nta.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in. For more details, candidates can refer to the prospectus.

The details mentioned in the JNU E-Prospectus 2023-24 like eligibility criteria and other details should be checked by applicants before filling up application forms and ensure their eligibility. Candidates are advised to keep checking the JNU official website for latest updates.