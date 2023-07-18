CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » education-career » JNU Admission 2023: Registration Begins for UG, COP Courses at jnuee.jnu.ac.in
1-MIN READ

JNU Admission 2023: Registration Begins for UG, COP Courses at jnuee.jnu.ac.in

Published By: Sukanya Nandy

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 09:22 IST

New Delhi, India

Candidates can apply at JNU till August 2 via their CUET UG scores (Representative image)

Candidates can apply at JNU till August 2 via their CUET UG scores (Representative image)

JNU has started accepting online applications for UG and COP programmes. The application is based on the candidate's score in the CUET UG 2023

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started accepting online applications for Undergraduate (UG) and Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes. The application is based on the candidate’s score in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023. Students interested in UG and COP courses should visit the official website at jnu.ac.in to fill out the form for the academic year 2023-24. Candidates have until August 2 to apply for the Delhi-based institute, according to the official announcement.

The official notice from the admission branch of Jawaharlal Nehru University stated, “JNU invites online applications for Under Graduate (UG) & Certificate of Proficiency (COP) programmes for the Academic Session 2023-24. Candidates who have appeared in Common University Entrance Test – CUET (UG)-2023 conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) can only apply online w.e.f. 16.07.2023 to 02.08.2023 by login on the website jnuee.jnu.ac. in."

JNU UG and COP Admission 2023: How to Apply

Step 1 - Visit the official website at jnu.ac.in.

Step 2 - Click on the registration link on the homepage.

Step 3 - Fill out the application form

Step 4 - Upload all required paperwork.

Step 5 - Upload scanned images of the photograph and signature.

Step 6 - Pay the application fee

Step 7 - Keep a hard copy for future reference.

The notice also mentioned that the intake and eligibility criteria, along with other details, are mentioned in the JNU e-prospectus, which is available on the official website. According to the JNU UG prospectus 2023-24, 80 per cent of the seats in the three-year BA (Honours) programme are reserved for students who passed or appeared in the class 12th or equivalent examination in 2022, with the remaining 20 per cent open to all other candidates.

On July 15, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 results. Students who took the exam could see their results through the official website, cuet.samarth. ac.in. CUET UG started on May 21 and ended on June 23. The exams were supposed to end on May 31, according to the original plan, but later they were extended.

first published:July 18, 2023, 09:14 IST
last updated:July 18, 2023, 09:22 IST