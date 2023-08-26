JNU PG Second Merit List For Admission Released, Steps To Check

Jawahar Lal University (JNU) announced the second merit list for admission to postgraduate courses on Saturday. Candidates can visit the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in. to access the second merit list. Candidates can complete pre-enrollment registration by August 28, after the release of the second merit list. JNU PG aspirants can also book the slots and pay the admission fee by August 28.

JNU PG candidates who have applied for admission to MA programs in foreign languages and were selected in the first round must proceed with physical verification of the registration/admission on September 1. The physical verification for other courses will be completed on September 4-8, 2023 and September 11-13, 2023.

JNU PG Merit List:- Steps To Check

Step 1- Go to the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

Step 2- Locate the link on the homepage and click on it

Step 3- Put in your application number and date of birth

Step 4- Download the merit list and save it for future reference

JNU has released its first merit list for admission to postgraduate courses. Applicants visit jnuee.jnu.ac.in to download the first merit list. By August 21, the JNU PG candidates completed the pre-enrollment registration, slot booking, and payment of the admission fee. The last date for applying for the JNU postgraduate admission was August 10, 2023. The online registration for JNU PG admission commenced on July 27.

The university opened the registration for admissions to postgraduate, advanced diploma, and post-graduate diplomas for the academic year 2023-2024.

During the registration process, Jawaharlal University in its notification stated, “the applicants who had opted Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi and appeared in Common University Entrance Test ~ CUET (PG)-2023 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) can fill their application form online WEF 27.07.2023 to 10.08.2023 (up to 11.50 PM).”

The eligibility criteria stated that M.Sc. (Life Sciences): Bachelor’s (B.Tech or B.Sc. or equivalent) in Biological, Physical or Agricultural Sciences or Biotechnology under the 10+2+3 pattern of education with a minimum 55% marks. The syllabus for Entrance Examination 2023-24 is available on the official website of the NTA i.e. nta.ac.in or cuet.nta.nic.in.

“The details mentioned in the JNU E-Prospectus 2023-24 like eligibility criteria and other details should be checked by applicants before filling up application forms and ensure their eligibility Candidates are advised to keep checking the JNU official website for updates,” the notification stated.