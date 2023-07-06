JNU PhD Admission 2023 Under JRF Category Begins at junee.jnu.ac.in, How to Apply

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) started the online admission process for PhD programme. Candidates who have secured a certificate in Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) can apply for the programme at JNU under the JRF category. Candidates must visit the official website at junee.jnu.ac.in to fill out the application form. As per the official notice, the application process will conclude on August 4.

“Online applications are invited for Ph.D. programme (Academic Session 2023-24) under JRF category. Candidates can apply online from 5th July, 2023 to 4th August 2023 (up to 11:50 PM) by registering on the website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in,” read the official notice.

The eligibility criteria and other relevant information regarding PhD courses under the JRF category can be found in the JNU e-Prospectus, which is accessible on the official website. The online application form for the PhD programme, through the entrance examination for the academic year 2023-24, will be announced separately at a later date.

During the document uploading process, candidates should have scanned images of their signatures and photographs in jpg/jpeg format, with sizes ranging from 10 to 200 Kb. Prior to registration, candidates are advised to ensure that they possess these required documents.

JNU PhD Admission 2023: Check How To Apply Under JRF Category

Step 1: Visit JNU’s official website

Step 2: Search and click on the ‘PhD programme’ link on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on new registration. Enter your email id and generate the password.

Step 4: As the application form opens, key in all the required information and documents. Also, pay the application fee.

Step 5: Cross-check all the details and submit the application form.

It is to be noted that applicants who qualified for JRF of CSIR, ICMR, AYUSH, DBT, UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) will be able to apply for the JRF category. Once the application forms are submitted, candidates will be called for viva. Candidates must be aware that the selection will be based on how well they perform in the viva-voce round.