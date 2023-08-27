JNU to Start Document Verification of Diploma of Proficiency Students on August 31

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will start the physical verification of students chosen for the Diploma of Proficiency (DOP) programmes. The verification will commence on the official website on August 31.

The university is offering a Diploma of Proficiency in Bhasha Indonesia, Mongolian, Hebrew, Uzbek and Pali languages. The admission process commenced on July 27. Admission to DOP programmes is based on merit in accordance with the performance in the certificate of proficiency in a particular language.

On August 21, JNU published the merit list of DOP programmes. On August 21, the JNU started pre-enrolment registration and fee payment for DOP programmes. On August 23, the window was closed.

Following the commencement of the document verification, the selected students will have to complete the physical verification process before September 15, after which the classes will start.

For the document verification, candidates have to show a Class 12 or equivalent certificate with a 45 per cent mark in aggregate. They also need to show a certificate of proficiency in the respective language or an examination recognised as equivalent thereto. Candidates who have obtained education under a pattern other than the conventional Class 12 curriculum will have to show a mark sheet of the first year of the Bachelor’s degree examination.

The DOP programme in Bhasha Indonesia is offered by South East Asian Studies while the Centre for Korean Studies and Centre for Arabic and African Studies offers DOP in Mongolian and Hebrew. DOP in Uzbek is provided by the Centre of Persian and Central Asian Studies.

On the other hand, JNU announced JNU PG 2nd Merit List 2023 on August 26. Candidates can access the official website of JNUEE at jnuee.jnu.ac.in for the same. They have to complete the pre-registration enrolments by August 28 after the release of the second merit list. Candidates have to book slots and pay the admission fee till August 28.

On September 1, candidates who submitted for the MA programs and were chosen in the first round should go for physical verification of admission. The physical verification for other courses will be completed on September 4, 5, 6, 8, 11, 12, and 13. For MTech, MPh, PGD, MA, MSc and MCA courses, the JNU PG 2nd merit list has also been released.